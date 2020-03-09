MCSO looking for missing woman

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman from the Town of LaGrange.

Elisabeth J. Ageton, 30, has been missing since Tuesday, September 1 and may be suffering from a mental health crisis, police said. She was last seen in the area of County Highway G.

Ageton has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5′ 7″ tall and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt, black leggings, gray crocs, a two-tone gray stocking hat and a black scarf.

Please contact Lieutenant Jeffrey Spencer of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office with any information at (608) 269-8756 or (608) 269-2117.