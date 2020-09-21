MCSO post addresses human trafficking concerns

A rash of calls regarding human trafficking concerns to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) spurred some response to the public to ease some concerns

The post was drafted by the MCSO and reads as follows:

Recently, Monroe and Vernon County Sheriff's Office have taken a number of calls related to a human trafficking problem in the Amish community," Revels wrote. "We want to be clear that there have been NO reports of Amish children that have been taken or are missing from our area. We have taken reports of some suspicious incidents and vehicles in the community, all have been followed up on, most have been found to be a misunderstanding."

An incident still under investigation that occurred in Vernon County near the Monroe/Vernon County line in which a vehicle stopped and an occupant spoke with some Amish children.

During that interaction someone exited the vehicle. The children fled into a nearby field and the person returned to the vehicle and it left.

We always encourage vigilance of your surroundings and, as these children did, to remove yourself from any situation in which you feel unsafe.

Human Trafficking is a problem in our world, our nation, and our state. However, the idea that human trafficking starts from incidents in which children are snatched from their homes, a parking lot, or the side of the road is rarely the case. This idea is perpetuated by Hollywood movies but, the truth is, most human traffickers actually use psychological means such as manipulations, fraud, threats, or promises to exploit their victims.

These manipulations are sometimes so deep-seated that the victim may not even identify the fact that they are being trafficked until after it has occurred.

For more information about Human Trafficking, we encourage you to go to www.humantraffickinghotline.org. If you are a victim of human trafficking we encourage you to get help by calling the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.