MCSO responds to two separate incidents over weekend

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) responded to two separate incidents this past weekend. On Thursday, June 25, at approximately 6:27 p.m., officers were dispatched to the scene of an accident in the Township of Wellington involving a motorcycle and a truck, where injuries had been reported.

A 2012 Harley Davidson reportedly rear-ended a stopped 1998 Ford truck when both were traveling eastbound on Midway Avenue.

The rider of the motorcycle was med-flighted for possible life threatening injuries by Gundersen Air and the three occupants in the truck were not injured.

The Wilton Ambulance Service, Tomah Ambulance Service, Wilton Fire Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Wilton First Responders also assisted with the crash.

The incident remains under investigation by the MCSO and names will be released at a later date.

On June 27, around 12:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash involving entrapment at the intersection of State Hwy 21 and Gillette Avenue in the Township of Angelo.

A 2005 Saturn Ion pulled out onto the highway from Gillette Ave in front of a 2014 Ford F-150 truck headed eastbound, which caused the front end of the truck to strike the front driver side of the car.

The driver of the Saturn had to be extricated by the Sparta Area Fire Protection District and was transported to a medical facility by Sparta Area Ambulance Service (SAAS) for serious injuries; the driver of the truck was also transported by a SAAS for serious injuries.

Traffic on State Hwy 21 was stopped or diverted for approximately 40 minutes due to the lane blockage and for safety.

The Sparta Police Department and Fort McCoy Police Department assisted with the crash, which remains under investigation by the MCSO, and the names of those involved will be released at a later date.