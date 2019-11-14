Meadowview Intermediate receives national recognition from VFW

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) believe American youth deserve to learn about their country’s history, traditions and the role of veterans in creating and shaping America.

The VFW Teacher of the Year award recognizes three outstanding teachers for their commitment to teaching patriotism to their students. Each year one elementary, junior high and high school teacher whose curriculum focuses on citizenship education topics can be nominated for the award.

Earlier this year, Meadowview Intermediate School’s fourth-grade teacher Bobbie Schamens, of Sparta was named VFW's National Elementary Teacher of the Year for her efforts in recognizing the service and sacrifice of her hometown’s military families.

Schamens, who has been teaching for 16 years, also won the district and state contests. She was selected over 54 other teachers nationwide for the national distinction of Smart-Maher Citizen Education Elementary Teacher of the Year.

Even though Schamens is ready to step out of the limelight, she was once again center of attention during the Veterans Day Assembly held at Meadowview on Monday morning.

2018-2019 Wisconsin State Commander Gundel “Gundy” Metz attended the assembly to present the school, represented by Schamens and Principal Mike Roddick, with a $1,000 check for employing the National Teacher of the Year.

“We have plans to use it for something that will be long lasting,” Schamens said. “We are putting the money toward a pavilion outside by our playground so teachers can use that as a resource in their curriculum and we can invite family members and veterans in to use that as well.”

As part of the honor, Schamens was also personally awarded $1,000 to use for professional development and an all-expenses paid trip to attend the VFW conference to receive her award.

Schamens was nominated for the award by fellow teacher Joanne Hagen, a past state award winner herself. Hagen cited Schamens’ patriotism and pride that she instills in her students and colleagues.

Schamens’ husband Jeff is a retired U.S. Air Force veteran. Her experience as a military spouse has helped her teach her students civic responsibility, patriotism and proper flag etiquette.

Judges selected Schamens for the honor based on four key areas, including citizenship, patriotism, history and passion.

As one of her class projects, Schamens and her students create a military tribute outside her classroom to display military memorabilia in honor of local military and veteran families. Her students also visit the state capital to experience history and government firsthand.

“Sparta School District has wonderful teachers,” VFW Post 2112 Commander Tracy M.L. Woodman said. “I can’t think of any teacher in this school that’s been nominated that hasn’t gone really far because this district and its teachers are absolutely phenomenal.”