Meadowview students blow away competition in Battle of the Books

In the Wisconsin Educational Media & Technology Association (WEMTA) Battle of the Books state reading contest, the Meadowview Middle School team placed first out of 169 qualifying schools from across the state.

The statewide Battle of the Books program is designed to promote a love of reading among students. It encourages the kids to read a variety of books in depth in order to retain information about the plots, characters, themes, settings and other elements.

Interested students are given a list of 20 books they need to read and discuss. They work in teams of two to four with one alternate but in order to qualify for a team, students must first take individual exams.

The “battle” is an academic-based competition at three levels; elementary, middle and high school where teams complete an online exam to discover which teams know the books the best.

Teams can “challenge” the judges if they feel as though their answer to the question is correct. They have to give a detailed explanation to prove their theory as to why they think they’re right.

“I think the level of questions are really high level,” LMC Director Gary Boisvert said. “There challenges went before a board and they were judged on their writing and how they articulated their stance.”

The book list was revealed in June and participants had up until the competition in February to read the entire list. The books were selected by the participants the previous year and consist of a variety of genres and reading levels.

“I love reading. I like the variety and the competition introduces me to a whole bunch of different types of books,” Team Captain Brooke Johnson said. “Now I know what I really like to read and what I don’t.”

The students have access to the books at the school library and Boisvert said the public libraries also promote the competition to get kids actively reading during the summer.

Some of the Sparta teams favorite books that they read for the competition and have encouraged others to read were Small Steps: The Year I Got Polio by Peg Kehret, Legend by Marie Lu, Ghost by Jason Reynolds, The Honest Truth by Dan Gemeinhart and Projekt 1065 by Alan Gratz.

“Honestly all of the books were good,” team member Mitchell Modjeski said. “I enjoy reading and it gives me something to do during the summer and I like the competition.”

Last year, team member Celia Olbert took first place in the Mississippi Valley Talented and Gifted Network Battle of the Books after she read 50 books selected by teachers that are considered “classics.” That competition is an individual competition and Olbert enjoyed the team experience.

“The strength of this program is that it introduces them to books that they may not have picked out,” Boisvert said. “Even after listening to them talk about the books, I want to read them.”

Boisvert added members of the team also host book talks with their peers as well as readers who didn’t qualify for the final team.

“They put so much work into it and I want them to be able to shine in their own way,” he said. “Once the list is done there is still a lot of reading going on because of the book talks. It’s all about the reading."