Med student finds a WARM place in his hometown

Chris Laylan was certain when he left for the big city to study medicine that his path would eventually lead back to the smaller city to practice medicine.

Big city as in Madison. Not too big for some of his Tomah High School classmates who found their way to "Madtown" for school or work. But too big for Laylan, 24, who knew he had to adapt to the big city to attend medical school.

Laylan is a third year medical student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. After earning an undergrad degree in biology at Madison, Laylan set on the rigorous path of medical school. A three-year residency awaits.

Once that residency is complete, Laylan plans to escape the urban hustle and bustle and return to rural Wisconsin -- hopefully somewhere close to Monroe County -- to establish a family medicine practice. Right now Laylan, a 2010 THS grad, is getting a taste of medical practice in rural Wisconsin. Laylan is part of the UW Academy of Rural Medicine (WARM). See sidebar story.

He and another medical student, Nathan Schwartz, are working through Gunderson Health System in La Crosse. Like Laylan, Schwartz is a third year medical student. He is from La Crosse. They are both early into a five month rotation that has them working with TMH hospitalists and Gundersen Health System providers in Tomah and Sparta.

TMH marketing and communications director Eric Prise said the hospital has been affiliated with WARM since 2014. Laylan is the second THS graduate who rotated through the hospital as part of a WARM class. The first was Ben Giertych in the fall of 2016.

"It's an excellent program for the hospital to have medical students get hands on experience," Prise said. "The lack of doctors in rural Wisconsin is a statewide problem."

Laylan and Schwartz are among 26 in their class participating in the program. Laylan, the son of Al and Mary Laylan, was intrigued as soon as he learned of WARM.

"When you apply (to WARM) you do so with the intention of practicing medicine in a rural area," Laylan said. "There is nothing we had to sign. But that is the intent of the program."

The type of medicine that fueled Laylan's interest was clear before he opened his first medical textbook. He had the opportunity to job shadow Dr. Rodney Erickson at Tomah. That exposure gave Laylan "a push to family practice," he said.

"I prefer smaller communities, not the big city," Laylan said. "I talked with Tomah doctors about what it's like to work in a small town."

Looking ahead Laylan hopes to remain in Wisconsin for his residency. He would relocate if required with the end goal of moving back to Wisconsin to establish a family medicine practice. At present his supervising physician is Dr. Alan Conway, a primary care doctor in Tomah.

"We introduce primary care to medical students," Conway said. "The idea is to work with students as early as possible. I love it. We get to work with a number of students and they get to work with different doctors."

Participating in WARM and working in an urban medical setting both have benefits. Laylan feels WARM students have more opportunity for one-on-one interaction with a supervising physician and get more hands on experience.

Laylan has the opportunity to record a patient's medical history and do physicals. He presents a diagnosis on that patient, in Laylan's case, to Conway, who provides feedback and guidance. Similar to a teacher checking a student's homework.

Laylan concedes students who choose a medical setting at somewhere like UW hospital will likely see more "complicated" medical cases. But he also sees a risk of becoming only a face among a larger group of students. It's about preference, he adds.

Laylan has no doubt with his direction.

"I was excited to come to La Crosse," Laylan said. "This will be a great experience at Tomah."

Other WARM students in his class were assigned to destinations in Marshfield and Green Bay. Like La Crosse, each city is within quick reach of opportunity to work in rural medicine. Nothing is set in stone, but Laylan knows his involvement with WARM affirms where he hopes to practice.

"I would love working in Tomah," Laylan said.

His wife Megan (they were married last June) is from Hudson, a growing city in close proximity to the Twin Cities. It's still a little too big for Laylan, he admits. Megan works in La Crosse. Laylan concedes his parents would have no problem if they wind up in Tomah. His family is close, but Laylan says it will be a shared decision between he and Megan.

"Some people were surprised to hear I would want to come to a rural hospital (for training)," Laylan said. "But Wisconsin has a shortage of physicians in primary care. WARM helps to fill that void."

Words of wisdom for aspiring physicians? Laylan says find time and job shadow a physician to see if medicine is more than a whim. If that whim becomes more substantial Laylan encourages students to learn about WARM when they reach that point.

