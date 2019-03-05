Medical emergency leads to death investigation in Tomah

On May 3, at approximately 5:55 p.m., the Tomah Police Department responded to the report of a medical emergency at a residence located on Jodi Circle in the City of Tomah. Officers from the Tomah PD and members of the Tomah Area Ambulance Service responded to the residence and began performing life saving measures on the patient.

The patient was transported to Tomah Memorial Hospital where further life saving measures were performed. Despite the extensive efforts by emergency personnel, the patient did not survive.

Due to information gathered, the medical emergency transitioned to a death investigation and a suspect was identified. The suspect was taken into custody a short time later in downtown Tomah during a high-risk vehicle contact.

There is no danger to the community as a result of this incident. Further information will be released at a later time.

The Tomah Police Department was assisted by the Tomah Area Ambulance Service and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department.