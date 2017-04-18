Though they’ve only been at it for two weeks, the Schauf family is already making progress in Sparta Area Cancer Support’s ‘flocking’ fundraiser.

After a five-year journey with cancer, Darren Schauf, his wife Sara and their two sons are giving back to the organization that helped them through years of tests and treatments.

“I just kind of felt like I wanted to give back or do something to give back to SACS because they’ve been so supportive of our family,” said Sara, who recently joined the organization and took on the ‘flocking’ responsibility.

For a SACS donation in any amount, people in the area can request that a flock of 40 to 50 plastic flamingos migrate to a yard of their choosing. The flock shows up overnight, surprising the recipient with a yard full of bright pink birds.

“It’s not meant to be harassing or anything,” Sara assured. “It’s all in good fun.”

The ‘flockee’ is encouraged to migrate the flock to another yard by making a donation, however, the flock will be collected after a short time regardless.

The Schauf family has already had a few requests for the flamingos to make an appearance, and Sara says her sons Tanner, 11, and Cooper, 10, are taking their jobs very seriously.

“We were all dressed in black so it was pretty cool – like ninjas,” Tanner said.

“They totally got into it when we did it the first time,” Sara said, laughing. “It was fun to see them be part of it. That was kind of an unexpected surprise.”

Sara says that friends have dubbed her family ‘the flockers’, as in ‘meet the flockers’.

“It’s a fantastic organization,” Darren said. “I think we’re lucky as a community to have such an organization – not just the financial support, but just the general support that they provide for anybody going through a struggle, whether you’re the one with cancer or a family member is dealing with cancer.”

Darren was diagnosed with head and neck cancer in January 2012, and has been undergoing radiation and chemotherapy treatments on and off for the last five years. He also participated in an immunotherapy clinical trial, requiring them to travel to Chicago every three weeks for a year and a half.

“That’s where SACS has come in,” Darren said. “They’ve given us gas cards, helped cover lodging and parking, and all kinds of things. The expenses add up.”

His next scan is in June, and Darren, his family and providers are feeling positive.

“We’re just waiting for everything to clear up,” he said. “Then they can do another scan and see where things are at. There’s a lot of what they call ‘debris’ from radiation – scarring and they damage a lot of tissue in there. So they want to make sure all of that heals up so we don’t get any false readings.”

Sara says cancer really does affect everyone, and that being knowledgeable about and generous toward local organizations like SACS helps more people in the area than some might realize.

“When it comes to SACS, before cancer hit our family, we didn’t really know a lot about it or what it did or how exactly it helped people,” she said. “But until you are part of that really scary journey, you realize it’s just a great, great organization and it’s truly what the logo says: neighbors helping neighbors.”

Even Tanner expressed his appreciation.

“I think SACS is pretty awesome,” he said. “When we heard Dad got cancer in 2012, we all got pretty sad. But now, in 2017, five years later, his cancer’s pretty much gone and I’m pretty sure it’s thanks to SACS – and God.”

Along with raising money for dozens of area cancer victims each year, the volunteer organization donates to local cancer research.

Since the beginning of the year, SACS has provided assistance to 44 families in the area, and has raised $17,275.99.

Though they receive donations throughout the year, their biggest fundraiser is the SACS Walk, August 4.

More information is available on the SACS website.

To request a flock, call Sara at 608-633-4285.