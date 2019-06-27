Melrose man gets prison in sex abuse case

In February 2018, Elijah J. Burks, 22, of Mindoro was found guilty in Monroe County Circuit Court of 3rd degree sexual assault and sex with a child age 16 or older and granted a 36-month diversion agreement.

The agreement was revoked in April of this year and on June 20, Burks was sentenced to two years in state prison, two years extended supervision and three years probation.

In December 2015, law enforcement was notified a then 18-year-old female had been battered and strangled at Western Technical College on November 2, 2015 by Burks.

Upon contact with the victim, who told investigators she was a runaway, officers noted she had several scrapes on her face, red marks all over her neck and bruising on her arms.

The victim told investigators, throughout the course of her relationship with Burks there was repeated physical abuse as well as forced sexual contact. The victim stated that on a daily basis she would be battered and struck by Burks.

She also told investigators she had been strangled by Burks approximately 25 times, half of which she had been strangled to the point of unconsciousness. Burks would then sexually assault her while she was unconscious.

On other occasions Burks repeatedly forced the victim into sexual intercourse with not only himself but others as well.