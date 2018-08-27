Melvina couple accused of caging children

Monday, August 27, 2018
A Melvina couple is in the Monroe County Jail awaiting a bond hearing after being arrested for allegedly keeping children in makeshift cages.

Last Friday, Monroe County sheriff's deputies arrested Amy Headrick, 39, and her husband, Travis Headrick, 47, on posible charges of child neglect and false imprisonment.

While the sheriff's department hasn't released much information, it did say it received a report early Friday morning that child neglect was occurring at a residence in the Village of Melvina. 

According to investigators, the complainant was able to provide evidence that there were children being kept in makeshift cages at the residence. A search warrant was executed by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the children located. Police did not say how many children were involved.

Although nothing was scheduled as of perss time, the suspects will likely appear for a bond hearing today (Monday) at 1 p.m.

 

