Melvina couple accused of keeping kids in cages reaches plea deal

A Melvina couple accused of neglecting their four adopted children and keeping two of them in makeshift cages reached a plea deal with prosecutors in Monroe County Circuit Court yesterday.

Travis and Amy Headrick pled guilty to false imprisonment and two counts of neglecting a child. The other six charges that had been brought against them were dismissed; those included three counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety, false imprisonment, neglecting a child and felony child abuse.

The couple were arrested and released on a $20,000 cash bond each in August 2018 after a babysitter shared photos with investigators that were taken inside the couple’s home. According to the complaint, the photo shows one of the children, a 10-year-old boy, confined in a livestock trough secured shut with 17 industrial-strength zip ties.

At a preliminary hearing in Jan. 2019, the court heard testimony from Detective John Brose of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, who executed the search warrant at the Headrick’s residence on Aug. 24, 2018. Brose described finding the boy in the horse trough wearing nothing more than a diaper.

Inside the same room, an 11-year-old boy was reportedly locked in a homemade, double-stacked, wooden cage that required the use of a key to unlock. A 12-year-old girl was also found in a bedroom across the hallway with a door that could only be unlocked from the hallway.

All of the other bedroom doors, with the exception of the Headricks’ and their biological daughter’s, were armed with alarms.

Brose also testified that investigators were told of several incidents of alleged physical abuse in the residence, at the hand of both Amy and Travis Headrick on various occasions.

The couple is scheduled to appear before Judge Todd Ziegler for a sentencing hearing on May 21 at 9 a.m.

The counts of neglect carry a maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment and a fine of not more than $25,000 while the false imprisonment charge carries a maximum penalty of not more than six years imprisonment and a fine not to exceed $10,000.