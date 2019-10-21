Mendez American Diner opens to good reviews

Mendez American Diner, a new restaurant in Sparta, has been open for just over two months and already its Facebook page is flooded with good reviews and recommendations. Co-owner Valentin Sanchez and manager Hannia Gaytan opened the diner back in early August and have been having a very successful couple of months.

“Things are going good,” Gaytan said. “Our food is good, people tell us that all the time. We’re always trying to make it better or put more food out there that people are suggesting.”

The restaurant, located at 4105 Theater Rd., is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Sunday serving American/Mexican food. The menu at Mendez American Diner offers a variety of American dishes as well as Mexican dishes on a regular basis along with daily specials.

In true Wisconsin tradition, they serve fried fish on Fridays and prime rib on Saturdays. On Mondays, they supply customers with free coffee.

The focus at the diner has been on the food and offering the customers what they want. Gaytan said they get a lot of feedback from their customers, who have been loving the Mexican dishes and want to see more options of that on the menu.

Some examples of dishes include fruit crepes, biscuits and gravy, country fried steak, burgers, sandwiches, Mexican tilapia, carne asada, homemade pies and desserts and so much more.

“We like everything to be fresh,” Gaytan said, adding they offer takeout all day long. “We see a lot of truckers come at lunch or at night and they like taking their food to go.”

Sanchez, who is originally from Mexico City, Mexico, has always wanted to open and run his own business. After hearing he wanted to open a restaurant, his friend Gaytan moved to Sparta from Chicago to help out.

“I always had it in my head that I wanted to open my own business to provide jobs and give people a chance to work and make a living,” Sanchez said, adding he is currently looking to hire a few more employees.

Both Gaytan and Sanchez have enjoyed getting to know the community and already have some regulars they look forward to seeing every morning.

“We’re happy to serve them and provide them with the best service,” Sanchez said, which is evident as he wishes everyone a good day on their way out the door.

Currently, Sanchez and Gaytan are focused on fine-tuning the menu and have no immediate plans to make any major changes. Sanchez is hoping to add an a la carte display case that would have breakfast and/or lunch items that his customers can grab quickly when they are in a hurry.

“Right now we’re just trying to focus on what we have and maybe later on we’ll make some changes,” Gaytan said.