Meth addiction taking a toll on law enforcement, social programs

Wisconsin's drug epidemic is impacting every level of government but counties and their municipalities, whose agencies are in the trenches in the battle, are being stretched thin.

That was the message of a roundtable at the Monroe County Justice Center Tuesday led by Wisconsin Attorney General Brad Schimel and attended by local law enforcement personnel and other municipal officials.

The gathering was part of an effort by Schimel to hold roundtable discussion in all of the state's 72 counties by mid-summer. Monroe County was his 38th stop since he began the tour earlier this year to get input from those dealing with the issue.

While heroin and opioids are the major problem south and east of a line from Grant County to Marinette County, the northwest side of that line is for the most part impacted by methamphetamine, according to Schimel.

That likely has something to do with the sources of the drugs with heroin coming mostly out of Chicago, and meth making its way into the area from Mexico via the Twin Cities.

Ron Hamilton, Monroe County's human services director, said meth is a big problem in the county and is a reason his budget is exploding.

"Meth has been pretty prevalent in a vast majority of our cases where kids are removed from the home," he said. "The difficulty we have is getting kids back home because it's such a difficult thing for the parents to get off meth and provide a safe environment."

Hamilton said that over the last two years his department has conducted over 30 termination of parental rights cases. That number has ballooned from a half decade ago when the department handles only five or six cases a year.

While that creates instability in those kids' lives and puts them at risk of following in their parents' footsteps, it's also expensive.

"Our budget has been through the roof this year and last year," he said Hamilton, who finds himself going before the county board to request more money on a regular basis. And he doesn't see that trend ending any time soon.

"If the problem doesn't go away it's never going to be enough money."

Tomah Police Chief Mark Nicholson said his department's budget has skyrocketed in a large part due to investigating cases involving drugs. Those include a spike in property crimes from addicts stealing to support their habits.

According to Sparta Police Chief Dave Kuderer, the meth problem is also associated with a rise in child abuse cases.

His department has taken one patrol officer position and dedicated it to drug investigations. But even with that, his staff's overtime is $200,000 over budget.

Part of the problem, it was pointed out, is that addicts who want to quit have few resources available to them. Treatment counselors are inundated and in a lot of cases addicts have to get to La Crosse to get treatment.

That brings up a whole other problem. Most addicts have lost their drivers licenses and many have multiple driving convictions and can't have their driving privileges reinstated.

Still, many drive illegally anyway. Tomah Municipal Judge Tom Flock said he recently had an individual come before him with over 40 driving after suspension violations. He said he does everything he can to help those violators get their licenses back so they can maintain jobs and get to treatment.

Schimel said over the course of his 38 roundtables he's asked for solutions but nobody has the answer to keeping people from using drugs.

"We have to encourage more treatment resources and give law enforcement the tools and budgets they need," he said.

He especially is encouraged by treatment courts, saying in Waukesha County, where he was in the DA's office for 22 years before becoming attorney general, it cost $2,700 to have someone in drug treatment court for a year. That's compared to $2,700 a month to house an inmate in prison, he said.

It's a worthwhile investment, he added, noting that nationally, drug treatment courts, when they're done right, have a 54% success rate.

"But when you're talking about people at high risk, high-need drug addicted, 50% is a good number. That's how tough the drug addiction issue is. When you can succeed half the time in an intensive program that's a good result."