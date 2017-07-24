Milking parlor at Recreation Park gets face lift for fair

Not so much a nip and tuck.

More a case of snip and attach.

That's the case for the milking parlor at Recreation Park after many years of a tired, faded green exterior. Just in time for the Monroe County Fair July 26-30, the parlor is receiving an exterior facelift by workers from JD Riley Construction, Sparta.

The exterior "skin" is now a popular shade of red with white trim. Work started the first full week of July and progressed smoothly. The exterior work follows interior improvements made earlier. Mlsna Dairy Supply of Cashton installed new DeLaval milking equipment to upgrade the parlor.

Monroe County Agricultural Society board member Simon Wells said following a visit by a state of Wisconsin dairy inspector changes were required. Wells said a sponsor expressed interest in paying for needed exterior repairs and bids were sought.

Along with new exterior tin the parlor observation window was enhanced for public viewing when cows are milked during the fair. There were also several doors and screens that needed repairing.

"We just wanted to dress it up a bit," Wells said.

Along with the new look parlor, a log building at Rec Park once used by the Department of Natural Resources received a fresh coat of stain from Dan Murphy, hired to help with general Rec Park building and grounds care. A contractor was also hired to install a new metal roof on the building.

Improvements did not stop there. JD Riley helped pour cement in a portion of the livestock building that houses swine and small animals during the fair. Although it won't be done for 2017, Wells said the barn will be extended 20 feet on each end for additional exhibit space for the future.

The growing numbers of small animals exhibited brought about a need for more room, Wells said.