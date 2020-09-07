Millston Fourth of July a success, Labor Day MDA event still uncertain

Millston was able to celebrate Fourth of July with a bang with a few COVID revisions.

But its second signature community event hangs in the balance, according to organizers.

A decision on the Labor Day Muscular Dystrophy Association Softball Tournament is expected July 30, said Sue Marcou.

"We still haven't decided on whether the MDA Labor Day Softball Tournament is a go for this year," Marcou said. We are waiting until July 30th to make a final decision. I'm still hopeful we can have the event. So many have expressed to me to not cancel because of their love for this tournament. So say a prayer or three for everything so we can have a safe and enjoyable Labor Day weekend in Millston."

Health officials from Monroe and Jackson counties remain hesitant to endorse community events which draw large crowds in lieu of COVID-19. And Millston's MDA weekend draws a large audience to the tiny burb that borders both counties.

Marcou said she was informed a county wide ban on mass gatherings remains possible through the summer based on information from the Coulee COVID-19 Compass website.

With a couple changes Millston celebrated the Fourth on July 3 with a 'take out' chicken que and fireworks over Lake Lee. The meal is a key fundraiser for fireworks, said Millston Park Commission member Wendy Wright. Organizers cancelled the softball tournament and music in the park and focused on the meal and fireworks which could be socially distanced for those who attended.

"The park activities are a fund raiser for the fireworks fund each year," Wright said. "Fireworks over Lake Lee are a community tradition that the Park Commission did not want to suspend this year and is an activity that can be socially distant."

Serving started at 5 p.m. for the chicken dinners. Meals were sold out in 30 minutes, Wright added. That did not deter public generosity.

"People came out in full force to support the fund raising efforts for the fireworks," Wright said. "All the chicken dinners were gone within a half an hour. There were still people in line for chicken and even though the chicken was gone they all still donated to the fireworks fund for next year. Thank you to all who supported this event. Thank you also to those who donated portions of the menu and their time cooking and serving."