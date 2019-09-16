Millston MDA weekend raises $12,225

Sixteen teams came to Millston Labor Day weekend to compete and celebrate the 38th Annual MDA Labor Day Softball Tournament.

Saturday morning was the start of the three day event of competition. Teams came from not only the local areas of Black River Falls and Tomah but also from La Crosse, Saukeville, Pell Lake, Mc Farland, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Teams came to compete for bragging rights of winning the tournament and to raise funds to send children with muscular dystrophy to summer camp for a week.

The total raised throughout the weekend was $12,225 ensuring that six children will be going to summer camp in 2020. A wonderful accomplishment for a weekend of play in Millston. The Saturday crowds enjoyed wonderful weather and the highlight of the day, the auction.

The team of the Jackson County ATV Club brought a beautiful fire ring emblazoned with the MDA logo surrounded by a softball. The fire ring was donated by D & S Mfg of Black River Falls and the team filled the fire ring with all the goodies that one would need for camping.

Once again this was the highest selling auction with a bid of $526.The new proud owner is George Riedel whose wife bought this for him. It was fitting that George receive this since he has been involved with the tournament for over 30 years.

Before the auction began, Anya Moran from the Minneapolis MDA office shared updates on the progress in research for muscular dystrophy and thanked everyone for their participation in the nation’s oldest small community fund raiser for MDA.

Betsy Sedelbauer also shared updates on Samuel’s journey with Duchene muscular dystrophy. Samuel thanked everyone for allowing him and others to enjoy summer camp. Also prior to the auction Millston’s Citizen of the Year was announced. Each year a person is chosen who not only promotes Millston, but goes above and beyond helping with all of Millston’s events throughout the year.

This year’s recipient is Helen Cole a lifelong resident of Millston. A bounce house that was sponsored by the Jeff Holthause State Farm Agency of Tomah was provided for the children to enjoy along with free scoop tokens from Culver’s in Tomah for the sawdust coin hunt pile.

Royalty from the Black River Falls area joined the tournament this year. On Saturday Miss Black River Falls and her court helped with the sawdust pile and to welcome everyone to Millston. On Sunday Miss Karner Blue Butterfly was on hand doing the same. And on Monday Miss Jackson County and her court were on hand for trophy presentations and assisting with the raffle drawing.

Sunday saw the first bean bag tournament. Nineteen teams participated in the bean bag tournament. The tournament was won by Troy Sater and Gary Ballew from the Mc Farland area. Sunday was also the volleyball tournament. Six teams participated in volleyball and this year it was the Bumping Uglies from the La Crosse area that took home the winning trophy for volleyball.

Sunday was also the day for a game called Heads or Tails. A very nice Igloo cooler was donated as the prize from Serenity Lakes Resort near Hatfield. Winner was Kayden Brueggeman of Ontario.

Another highlight of the weekend was a quilt raffle. The quilt was donated anonymously by someone who dropped it off at Jackson Electric Coop to be delivered to the tournament for fund raising. The quilt was won by Amy Zebro of Warrens. Amy paid it forward by then donating the quilt to a young couple for their first baby who were already decorating the baby’s room in the same theme as the quilt.

The .1K Walk was held at noon on Monday on Berry Street. This year the shirt color was lime green which is the tribute color for Duchene muscular dystrophy. A big thank you to the eight shirt sponsors for their support. Jackson Electric Coop, Regal Beloit, Krohn Clinic of Black River Falls, Trinity Farms of Blair, Universal Cleaners of Hixton, Tomah Memorial Hospital, Cardinal TG of Tomah and Proline Printing of Viroqua.

Monday brought the championship round of games. Samuel Sedelbauer was on hand for the opening pitch to start the game between TK’s 400 Club and Luke’s Army. The winner of bragging rights for a year was Luke’s Army from Mc Farland. Second Place was last year’s champs TK’s 400 Club and third place was awarded to 37 year participants The Old Timers/Moe’s Maulers of Camp Douglas and Tomah area.

Each year a Sportsmanship Trophy is awarded. The award is voted on by the umpires. This year it was awarded to The Peckerheads of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A team that has participated in the tournament for nearly 20 years. The Beer Drinking award was earned by Cal’s Captains from Saukeville with a whopping 917 beers tallied up to win the award.

Raffle winners were Lynn Hill from Black River Falls of the grand prize of a 50” smart TV, second prize of a Toro Personal Pace Lawn Mower is Tina Ludwin of Millston, third prize of a $250 Meat Package from Foss Meats in Sparta is George Riedel of Millston, fourth Prize is of a Mississippi River Cruise is Rhonda Charneski of Black River Falls, fifth prize of $100 cash is Kurt Hagen from Black River Falls, sixth prize of $75 cash is Cal Cottone of Warrens, seventh prize of $50 cash is Lynn Coplien of Back River Falls and Paulette Bolton of Tomah won eighth prize of $25.