Milwaukee woman charged in June 11 shooting

Police made an arrest last week in the shooting death of a Sparta man in June, which appears to be the result of a robbery involving a drug deal.

Authorities responded to a shooting at 420 S. Court St. in Sparta shortly after 1 a.m. on June 11. When they arrived, they discovered Anthony Koopman with a gunshot wound. He was transported to the hospital and later died.

Last Friday, Damara R. Skenandore-Medina, 28, Milwaukee, appeared for a bond hearing in Monroe County Circuit Court, where she was charged in the crime with felony murder-armed robbery as party to a crime, distribution of methamphetamine as party to a crime and harboring or aiding a felon as party to a crime.

According to the criminal complaint, Eric A. Borges, 22, and Michael Hartman, 38, both of Milwaukee, are also wanted in the crime.

A witness, Alfred Dorn, 51, said he and Koopman had entered the car, a Kia Soul, at around 1 a.m., the morning of the shooting, after Dorn had arranged a drug buy for Koopman. The two, who thought they would be buying three ounces of methamphetamine, according to Dorn, were in the back seat with another person they didn’t know, presumably Hartman, while Skenandore-Medina was driving and Borges was in the front passenger seat.

Dorn told police the individual in the back seat kept asking where the money was but no one was producing the drugs and Koopman got out of the car. Dorn said he then heard a gunshot and Koopman took off running. Dorn then exited the vehicle and ducked down behind it.

Investigators interviewed a 17-year-old witness in Milwaukee, who told them Skenandore-Medina, Borges and Hartman were the ones in the vehicle and that Borges told her he was planning on robbing his friend, Dorn, by trying to sell him meth.

She said Borges had told her Hartman was the shooter and they were the ones being robbed. She said Borges told her he was fleeing to Arizona or Florida and that Hartman had fled the area.

Hartman is currently in absconder status on his parole with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He was convicted in 2000 for attempted felony murder-armed robbery in Milwaukee County.

If convicted on all counts, Skenandore-Medina faces a maximum of 105 years in prison.