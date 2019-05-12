Minnesota pair nabbed in Sparta after manhunt

A pair of suspects involved in a high-speed chase Tuesday before abandoning their car near Sparta and leading officers on a manhunt, are in custody.

According to law enforcement officials, Janssen McGee and Paris Akon, both 27-year- old Minnesota residents, are facing a raft of charges, including resisting arrest, speeding, felony fleeing and drug possession.

Police said a Wisconsin State trooper pulled over the pair at exit 43 on Interstate 90 in Tomah at around 10:20 a.m. for speeding. The trooper said he smelled marijuana and asked the driver to exit the vehicle.

Instead, the driver sped off. During an ensuing pursuit, the suspect vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, traveling through the south side of Tomah.

The trooper lost sight of the vehicle, which was then reported heading westbound on the interstate toward Sparta, traveling at a high rate of speed and passing other vehicles on the shoulder.

The vehicle exited at exit 28 on Sparta’s east side, where a Monroe County deputy spotted it heading west on Hwy. 16. The deputy pursued the car to Hazelwood Avenue, where he lost sight of it. Police armed with rifles surrounded the area and the suspects’ car was located parked behind a residence on the road.

A State Patrol spokesman said police were unaware if the suspects were armed. He said they made contact with the owner of the residence to make sure they weren’t dealing with a hostage situation.

The Monroe County Tactical Unit conducted a search of the area with the help of a plane from the State Patrol Aerial Support Unit, a drone from Ft. McCoy Fire Department, and K-9 units from the La Crosse Police Department.

The suspects were tracked and located in an area behind the Monroe County Dog Shelter. They surrendered and were taken into custody at around 12:15 p.m.

Law enforcement also located drugs the suspects allegedly had thrown from the vehicle when they were fleeing from Tomah to Sparta.

Agencies involved in this incident include Wisconsin State Patrol, Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Sparta Police Department, Tomah Police Department, La Crosse Police Department, Ft. McCoy Police Department, Ft. McCoy Fire Department, Sparta Ambulance, Monroe County Communication Center, Monroe County Tactical Unit and the Monroe County Joint Investigative Task Force.