Mitchell selected as 2020 female SACS Honoree

In 2013, this year’s female SACS Honoree, Jana Mitchell, found a large lump on her right breast. Her husband, Brian, who is in the military, flew into La Crosse from North Carolina to be with her and on March 18, 2013, she was diagnosed with Stage 3C breast cancer.

She underwent a bilateral mastectomy in April 2013, 16 rounds of chemotherapy from May to September, 21 days of radiation from October to November and reconstruction surgeries in February 2014.

“At the age of 34, with no family history, it was totally unexpected,” Mitchell said. “It was surreal and felt like a slow-motion dream. All I felt was shock at first.”

As the medical bills began to stack up, one of her friends from work told her about Sparta Area Cancer Support.

“They immediately responded with gas cards and offered to pay bills,” Mitchell said. “They made it possible for us to financially survive cancer.”

Mitchell was in and out of the clinic every three to six months for routine checkups. Last July, the doctors completed a scan of Mitchell’s abdomen and saw no sign of metastasis at that time.

Right before Thanksgiving 2019, Mitchell was suffering from lower back pain. She went in to have an MRI and doctors discovered her breast cancer had spread to her bones.

They found that she had two tumors on her sacrum and another on one of her thoracic vertebrae.

“It came on pretty quick,” Mitchell said, adding her treatment plan this time around has been very different.

She underwent some intense radiation and now takes oral chemo every day for 21 days. She then has one week off when doctors test her blood to make sure her white blood cell count is high enough for her to start chemo again.

Every four weeks she gets an infusion to help strengthen her bones, chemo shots and a hormonal suppressant injection due to the fact that her cancer is hormonal based.

As of right now, Mitchell’s doctors don’t think she will need any surgeries. Her next set of scans are scheduled in June with Gundersen Health to see if the treatment plan is working.

“If things are going well, we’ll maintain the current treatments for as long as it works,” she said. “If not, they’ll do more scans, but we’re just anxiously awaiting the scans to see if the tumors have shrunk, which I think they have because I don’t have any pain anymore.”

Mitchell said she and her doctors are trying to do the most aggressive treatment possible. “We try to not let emotions affect our decisions,” she said. “Obviously there are good days and bad days, but we try to stay as positive as we can, especially for our son.”

Mitchell’s son Logan was 3 years old when she was first diagnosed with cancer. He helped Mitchell shave her head and referred to her cancer as “boo-boos.”

When Logan was 4 years old, Mitchell’s father was diagnosed with lung cancer. Logan had asked if it was the kind of cancer that the doctors could fix, sadly it was not.

Now, Logan is 10 and has a deeper understanding of what his mother is going through. “It’s hard because he’s very intelligent and I heard him talking to his friend the other day and he said, ‘My dad said someday it’s going to get bad and then it’s going to get really bad.’”

Mitchell said that SACS was quick to provide help for her and her family again. “They’re an amazing organization and I am so honored to be one of their honorees this year,” she said.

With a degree in biology, Mitchell works for Sparta Veterinary Clinic, where every year her and her coworkers have a team for the SACS annual Walk/Rally.

“We ask our clients for donations and we raise money, just trying to give back as much as we can,” she said.