Money raised for SACS at SHS Variety Show

The Variety Show at Sparta’s Homecoming was a success for a multitude of reasons but most importantly, it was a success for Sparta Area Cancer Support (SACS).

Tickets to the show were $1 and the money raised was donated to SACS by the Sparta Music Parents Association. The amount raised was $107.

“Every family is somehow touched by cancer, this means every penny is important,” were the unfortunate but true words of Karen Edwards, co-president of SACS.

SACS has helped over 56 families so far this year, and is continually raising money for more families. The group’s biggest fundraiser is the walk/rally held every year in August.

Proceeds go towards financial support for local patients in Sparta and the surrounding communities. Additionally, 4-5% of the money raised is donated towards research at Mayo and Gundersen.

“It is very important that the money stays in the community,” said Edwards. She also firmly believes that the community kids are the best in the world for donating to SACS throughout the year.

The organization is also looking for new leadership from the community. New faces are encouraged to show up to meetings to help.

Meetings are held on the second Monday of the month at Mayo Hospital in the San Antonio room. The final meeting of 2019, is on Oct. 14, with meetings resuming in April 2020.