Monroe County deputy arrested following domestic violence incident

A Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy has been placed on administrative leave after his arrest in a domestic violence related incident that occurred at a rural Camp Douglas location.

On Nov. 26, at approximately 5:37 p.m., the Monroe County 911 Center received a call from a female who provided initial information regarding the disturbance. Supervisory staff from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the request for assistance.

An immediate request for investigative assistance was also made to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, who led the investigation.

Deputy Jesse Murphy was arrested on Wednesday evening at approximately 10 p.m. on charges of domestic abuse, disorderly conduct and battery. Murphy was transported to the Juneau County Jail.

Murphy has been relieved from duty and will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation, which will begin immediately.