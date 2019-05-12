Monroe County Deputy placed on administrative leave

Charges have yet to be filed against Monroe County Deputy Jesse Murphy, who has been placed on administrative leave after his arrest related to a domestic violence incident that occurred at a rural Camp Douglas location on Nov. 26.

At approximately 5:37 p.m., the Monroe County 911 Center received a call from a female who reported the disturbance and had requested help. Supervisory staff from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office reportedly responded to the request for assistance.

An immediate request for investigative assistance was also made to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, who led the investigation.

Murphy was arrested on charges of domestic abuse, disorderly conduct and battery and was transported to the Juneau County Jail.

Murphy has been relieved from duty and will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

Murphy was also placed on administrative leave in 2018 prior to being cleared of any wrong doing in the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Skyler D. Burnette. Murphy shot Burnette while he was holding a woman hostage at knife-point.