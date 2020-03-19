Monroe County encouraged to sign up to receive emergency alerts

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management Division, is reminding residents that the agency has a Community Notification System to alert residents in real-time for localized emergency situations and relevant community advisories. This notification service is in place to improve communication with those who live, work, and visit Monroe County.

The system provides a quick, efficient, and secure way to get neighborhood-level information out to our community members who subscribe to the system. The department is able to send text message and email alerts to subscribers in our area. This program supports and expands community outreach efforts.

As a resident, there are several simple ways to register:

1. Text your ZIPCODE to 888777 from your mobile phone

2. Go to the Monroe County Website, Sheriff’s Office Page, and sign up via the Nixle Widget

3. Go to www.Nixle.com to sign up

Once registered, residents will receive a confirmation text to their mobile device. Residents may also customize their alert settings by going to www.nixle.com and creating a User Profile. The service is secure and reliable. There is no cost to the public to sign up for this service.

All alerts are targeted geographically, allowing residents to receive localized, relevant alerts from Monroe County. The program is offered through Nixle.

Nixle alerts can be sent via text, email, web, and the Nixle mobile app in an instant. In addition, National Weather Service warnings and advisories are forwarded through this system and may prove beneficial for public safety during severe weather.