Monroe County Fair is a family affair for Von Hadens

When Roland Von Haden first stepped into the show ring at the Monroe County Fair he likely had no idea of the generations that would follow his lead.

Literally. Leading cattle, pigs and sheep into show rings.

When the fair kicks off Wednesday at Recreation Park the fourth Von Haden generation will be represented in various exhibit classes.

For many families the fair is just that, a family affair. Clearly the case for Roland and Lois (his wife) Von Haden. Lois never exhibited but she has over 40 years (42 to be exact) to her credit as a leader of the LaGrange Tunnel Lites 4-H club, the oldest in Monroe County, Lois adds.

Roland showed dairy as a member of the Tomah FFA from 1949 to 1953. The family three that followed has many branches.

Daughter Linda Lynch exhibited at the fair from 1967-1977 as a Tunnel Lites 4-H member. Lynch showed sheep, arts/crafts and clothing during her tenure.

Linda's daughter Kelli Ollendick followed from 1985 to 1999 as a 4-H member involved in foods, crafts and dairy.

The fourth generation includes four Ollendick children, Carter, 11, Cale, 10, Calynn, 8 and Collin, 6. Linda's son, Chad Richmond, also exhibited livestock during the fair. Though still early to predict, Chad and wife Emily have a young daughter, poised to continue the tradition.

The Ollendick clan exhibits dairy, sheep and pigs (with some attention to llamas) for the Tunnel Lites. Calynn and Collin show as Cloverbuds/Explorers (younger 4-H members). Carter sheepishly admits to dabbling with baking when he was younger, but hints it was merely a phase.

Calynn's interest in another livestock is expanding, horses. She is a regular at the Tomah Saddle Club honing her skills in the saddle. The family may have a budding cowgirl on their hands.

Four children share a variety of interests from sports ( Carter/Calynn), farm toys (Collin). Carter has moved up to adult tractors and enjoys his role in farm work.

When not busy with farm duties Cale will be found with a book, an endless reader. He also discovered the world of live theater and has been involved with three Tomah Area Community Theater productions.

Kelli is quick to credit the other family member who plays a key role in a hectic schedule, husband John, who knew the work involved with the fair.

"He showed pigs when he was in (Tomah) high school," Kelli said.

John was one of the parent volunteers helping set up pens Tuesday night in a renovated barn for sheep, pigs and small animals. (More on that later in the story).

The Ollendicks live on a farm outside Oakdale with ample room to groom and train livestock projects. For some exhibitors prepping livestock for the show ring does not start until after they are purchased from a breeder.

The work starts sooner for the Ollendicks. Their livestock is "home grown," Kelli states with a degree of pride. Dairy calves picked from the Von Haden family herd. Prep for the show ring starts when the animal is born. For those unfamiliar with the term - chores.

As mentioned earlier, the Roland/Lois Von Haden tree has many branches.

They have two sons, Greg and Gary. Both exhibited livestock. Greg's children (Josh, Ally and Mike) were active exhibitors. Gary's son, Connor, has been in the mix over the years. Roland and Lois's daughter, Laurie Steinhoff (and her daughter Jordyn) logged countless steps through livestock barns.

Along with the county fair the Von Hadens have shown at the Eau Claire livestock show, Vernon County Fair, Marshfield Fair, Wisconsin State Fair and numerous district and state Holstein shows.

Lois concedes to being a saver and has a trove of ribbons and plaques from over the years, along with countless fair books and records.

About that renovated barn

Improvements continue on fair buildings at Rec Park. Last year it was a renovated (interior/exterior) milking parlor for the dairy cows. This year the perks extend to sheep, pigs and small animals.

The first visual sign was the expansion of that barn, 20 feet on one end, 16 feet on the other, according to Simon Wells of the Monroe County Ag Society.

That work was done in late 2017 and early 2018. It continued the week leading to the fair.

Volunteers installed 40 new metal sheep pens and built 12 new pens for pigs. Wells said there are more pens for rabbits along with a bigger judging table for rabbits and poultry.

Interest in small animals is steady and the expansion was done to meet that demand.

There is also a new wash rack for swine and sheep at the barn. The expansion of the barn allowed for moving the ring for the swine/sheep shows to the center rather than on the north end of the barn.

Overall there is more room for sheep, pigs and llamas with the expansion.

It also allowed to double spectator seating and smoother animal flow from pens to arena. There was also a significant pad of new cement poured in the building.

As Wells said regarding the project, "It's more than meets the eye."

Wells coordinated a fundraising effort to offset costs for the new pens, $12,000. The effort is half way to its goal. Anyone interested in donating for new pens is encouraged to contact Wells or look him up at the fairground.

In recognition of historical significance, Wells said a cupola that come from the dairy barn at the former Monroe County Farm finally found its home atop the draft horse barn after being stored for some time.

A new coat of silver paint definitely gives it a noticeable sheen.

Fair organizers also want to extend an invitation beyond Monroe County for exhibitors for special needs livestock show Saturday starting at approximately 10:30 a.m. As of last week there were six youth exhibitors planning to participate. Organizers wanted to expand the event for regional interest for families with special needs children. For more information call the Monroe County Fair office, 372-2081. They also remind businesses of the junior livestock show Saturday at 7 p.m. They are always looking for more businesses to bid on livestock for youth exhibitors.