Bekah Weigel

Monroe County has new CASA case manager

CASA has hired a new case manager for Monroe County. Bekah Weigel started Monday, Feb. 10. She has a Bachelor's in Psychology and is currently working on her Master's in Social Work. 

Weigel also interns in the social work department at Mayo Health Systems and has the unique experience of being a CASA volunteer for the past four years. She will be working most Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays but will have a flexible schedule of 20 hours/week. 

CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, is a network of community-based programs across the nation that recruit, train and support volunteers to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children in courtrooms and communities. Volunteer advocates—empowered directly by the courts—offer judges critical information they need to ensure that each child’s rights and needs are being attended to while under the court’s protection. 

After screening and 30 hours of training, selected volunteers are sworn in as officers of the courts. Volunteers partner with children until they are placed in permanent homes. CASA has three primary goals: safety, permanence and the well-being of the child.

