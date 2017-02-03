Monroe County Herald brings home state awards

The Monroe County Herald won seven statewide awards at the Wisconsin Newspaper Association annual awards banquet Feb. 24 during its 163rd annual convention at Madison Marriott West in Middleton.

Graphic designers Kristi Schwartzel and Amy Lewellen took first place in the Best Multiple Advertiser Spread, while Schwartzel also accepted two third-place awards in Best Grocery Ad and Best Restaurant Ad.

Editor Pat Mulvaney brought home four awards, including two second place honors for Breaking News Coverage and Reporting on Local Government. In addition, he received third-place recognition in the Business Coverage category and an honorable mention for Headlines.

The 2016 Better Newspaper and Advertising Contest included 3,034 entries from 122 newspapers. Eligible entries were published between Sept. 1, 2015, and Aug. 31, 2016. Entries were judged by members of the Illinois Press Association.