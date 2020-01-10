Monroe County to hold a special waste clean up

The Monroe County Solid Waste Department will be hosting Monroe County Clean Sweep, a special waste clean-up day on Oct. 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Monroe County Landfill, located at 20448 Junco Rd in Norwalk.

The event is open to all Monroe County residents that are non-commercial/industrial. This is not a business event; businesses are asked to contract with a permanent hazardous disposal service or call (608) 269-8783 for assistance.

Staff will be accepting a variety of hazardous waste at no charge for households/farms; fees may apply on overage of acceptable limits.

Accepted items include up to 250 pounds per vehicle of any combination of lawn and farm chemicals, insect sprays, household cleaners, paints, thinners, medications/pills, liquids and inhalers. Residents can also drop off up to five gallons each of waste oil, oil filters or anti-freeze.

All rechargeable batteries, lithium and button batteries for hearing aids and cameras, car batteries, small helium/LP tanks less than 20 pounds will also be accepted.

Participants are asked to either box chemicals or transport them safely in tubs for greater ease in handling them at the site and for safety during transportation. Also, please notify attendants of any unknown chemicals or solutions at the site.

Staff will also be accepting certain items for a small fee including:

• TVS: 25 or less for $15, 26” or larger for $20 each.

• Agricultural plastic for $49 per ton.

• Refrigerant-containing appliances such as freezers, refrigerators, air conditioners and dehumidifiers for $10 each.

• Large appliances for $10 each.

• Tires at 13 cents per pound or $260 per ton, rounded to the nearest dollar.

• Computer monitors, CPU, printers, copiers at $10 per item unless cords are missing or disassembled, then the rate will be higher.

• Fluorescent tubes under 8 feet for 50 cents each, rounded to the nearest dollar.

• HID lamps, circle fluorescent, specialty lamps, halogens at $3 each.

Several items will not be accepted including explosives such as shotgun shells, fireworks, gunpowder and picric acid as well as radioactive materials. Household or construction waste or large items like couches, chairs and demolition material will not be accepted.

Monroe County reserves the right to charge fees for quantities of hazardous waste over household limits of 250 pounds and prices listed above may be subject to change.

This event is a great way to rid homes and family farms of hazardous wastes that have been sitting around that residents would otherwise have no way to dispose of.