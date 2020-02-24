Monroe County humane officers work hard to ensure animal safety

The Monroe County Dog Shelter & Animal Welfare Department remains hard at work all year long. In 2019, the shelter impounded 336 animals, which included strays, surrendered animals, returned animals and animals that were confiscated by one of the county’s humane officers.

Of those 336 animals, 159 were adopted and 150 were retrieved by their owners. Unfortunately, the shelter had to euthanize 21 animals that were either terminally ill, hit by a car or too aggressive to be adopted, zero of the animals were euthanized for lack of space.

The shelter, which is located in Sparta, currently has 15 indoor runs as well as an outdoor area. It is a county-owned, open admission shelter serving all of Monroe County; staff and volunteers are dedicated to helping lost, homeless and owner-surrendered dogs throughout the county.

Each dog that is housed at the facility is spayed or neutered and brought up to date on vaccinations prior to adoption. Although the shelter does charge adoption fees, medical treatment and day to day care for the dogs at the shelter can be quite costly.

According to Shelter Manager Amber Dvorak, the total monetary donations available to the shelter in 2019 was just over $41,000. Throughout the year, the shelter spent roughly $6,500 of those funds for regular shelter expenses.

“Because we are county owned, we’re not considered a non-profit so we can’t hold fundraisers. We can accept donations, but we can’t solicit for them,” Dvorak said. “We’re budgeted like all of the other county departments are. The county can then essentially dictate when and how we spend our donated funds.”

The shelter has three regular employees, 11 on-call employees and four regular volunteers. Their positions are funded through license revenue.

According to Dvorak, the majority of the dogs they get in are strays, however, they typically respond to hundreds of animal complaints throughout the year whether it be animal cruelty, nuisance complaints or animal bites.

The shelter’s newest employee, Humane Officer Jeff Leis, has only been with the shelter for close to two months. Leis has a background in law enforcement with over 30 years with the sheriff’s office.

“It can be really hard to see an animal suffering. There are some who just don’t understand they haven’t taken care of their pet. You try to explain to people that their animal is not happy or that it’s hurting and feeling pain, “he said. “You have to tell people that they’re hurting these animals and that we need to get them back to healthy so they can have a good life. Some people just need to be educated and that’s probably where we do most of our work.”

Although sometimes the neglect is unintentional, Leis added he also sees a lot of situations in which owners are fully aware their animal is suffering and they simply don’t care; pets that are beaten, neglected, starved or injured.

At times it can be a difficult job to see an animal in distress and even harder to confiscate and care for animals that have been abused or neglected. Dvorak has been in the business for over 17 years and her love for animals is her primary motivation.

“It doesn’t matter how long you do this job; you just never understand why some people do the things they do to their pets,” she said. “It’s not for everybody. You really have to toughen up and get past what you’re seeing and know that you need to get the job done.”

Despite what people may think, the county’s humane officers cannot confiscate an animal on a whim or because they disagree with the way the animal is being treated; the owners have to be breaking a law. In Wisconsin, an animal is property, therefore, humane officers cannot take an animal unless that animal is in immediate danger.

After receiving a complaint, humane officers will check on the animal and speak with the animal’s owner. They usually complete some follow up to check on vet records and if the animal isn’t being properly cared for, they will issue an abatement order.

As long as the owner complies with the conditions stipulated in the abatement order, they are not charged and the animal will remain in their care; most people will comply, according to Leis. If not, the animal is then confiscated and the owner is charged with neglect.

“Very few of the cases we have referred over the last few years have been charged or convicted,” Dvorak explained. “It can be hard to prove abuse or neglect because you’re dealing with victims that can’t speak for themselves.”