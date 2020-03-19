Monroe County limiting access to county buildings

In an effort to guard the health of the public and its employees, Monroe County has limited access to all its buildings effective today (Thursday). Until further notice, the following restrictions will apply:

Administrative Center: Closed to public with the exception of an appointment.

All residents needing to drop mail or make payments may use the drop box located outside the Administrative Center front door.

Community Services Center: Closed to public with the exception of an appointment.

Executive Center: Closed to public with the exception of an appointment.

Justice Center: Open to the Public at this time.

Individual departments may be closed within the Justice Center. Please call before going to conduct business for these offices.

Human Services: Closed to public with the exception of an appointment Land Conservation: Closed to public with the exception of an appointment.

Monroe County History Room Museum: Closed to public with the exception of an appointment .

Sanitation/Zoning/ Forestry/Parks/IT: Closed to public with the exception of an appointment Highway: Closed to public with the exception of an appointment .

Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center: Rolling Hills Rehabilitation Center and The Meadows CBRF are closed to all visitors with the exception of end of life situations.

Emergency first contact family members have been notified via phone if they are allowed to visit. Staff asks that families and friends help keep residents safe by abiding by these restrictions.

Rolling Hills is following all CDC and Wisconsin Department of Health mandates. It has been instructed to discontinue communal dining and group activities. To help reduce feelings of loneliness or isolation staff are providing more small-group (with appropriate distancing) and individual activities.

This is a very difficult time for all residents and families. We encourage all family and friends to call and write cards and letters to help keep spirits up. Families who wish to have a face to face call with a loved one should contact the activity department via email linda.fabry@co.monroe.wi.us or call the main office (608-269-8800) during business office hours to schedule a time.

Those with items or packages for residents may drop them off with office staff in the front lobby during normal working hours, Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. If you need to drop off items during non-business hours please call ahead to their unit and staff can meet you in the front lobby.

At this time, the county’s intention is to maintain all essential services. Employees will continue to work as able, to maintain regular office hours for daily work, phone calls and emails.

Those who have business to conduct with the county are asked that only the person attend appointments.

Departmental contact information can be found on the Monroe County website at http://www.co.monroe.wi.us/.