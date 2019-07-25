Monroe County National Night Out scheduled Aug. 6

Area residents can thank emergency services personnel during this year’s Monroe County National Night Out Aug. 6 in Tomah’s Winnebago Park. Coordinated by the Tomah Memorial Hospital Community Outreach Department, there is no charge to attend the 17th annual event scheduled from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“Even though they may not consider themselves heroes; police officers, firefighters, EMT’s, first responders, and hospital staff are heroes in the jobs they do every day and that’s why we want to put them in the spotlight, ” said Tomah Memorial Hospital community outreach health educator Whitney Sanjari, CHES. She said children and adults are encouraged to join the theme by dressing as their favorite super hero.

Introduced in 1984 by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW), National Night Out is a nonprofit, crime prevention organization that works in cooperation with thousands of crime watch groups and law enforcement agencies throughout the country. Locally, officials know it helps build relationships that create safe communities.

“The best way to build a safer community is to know your neighbors and become involved in community events,” said Tomah Police Chief Mark Nicholson. “This is a great event that does just that.”

More than 40 not for profit organizations will have various exhibits, informational booths and displays featuring nutrition, school bus safety, weather storm spotting, parenting tips, water safety, car seat checks, home electricity safety, seat belt use, boating safety and compression only CPR.

Officials ask residents to park in the Tomah High School parking lot and walk across Butts Avenue to enter Winnebago Park, located adjacent to Lake Tomah.

Children three to 15 years old can learn safety lessons for riding a bicycle during the Tomah Police Department’s Bike Safety Expo from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. The expo will include safety tips and on-site bicycle licensing. Parents must be present, and children are reminded to have a bike and helmet. Prizes will be awarded after bicycle course stations close at 5:45 p.m. All stations must be completed to qualify for the drawings. Children must be present to win prizes. The first 250 children will receive a complimentary backpack with school supplies provided by Walmart of Tomah.

The area K-9 Combined Tactical Unit and area fire and rescue units will be part of a live ‘life support’ demonstration at 7 p.m.

Food and refreshment sales will be available, plus there will be children’s activities including a Spiderman bounce house sponsored by Tomah Memorial Hospital and an inflatable obstacle course sponsored by the Tomah Rotary Club.

“We certainly could not make this event happen without all the support from our community partners and area EMS agencies,” added Sanjari.

Earlier this year the Monroe County NNO was one of 33 organizations across the country recognized by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) for organization and events held during last year’s event. The Monroe County event also was acknowledged in 2016.