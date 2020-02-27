Monroe County in need of foster homes for displaced children

Throughout Wisconsin, foster parents and families are making a difference in the lives of children in need of safe and caring homes after being temporarily displaced from their own homes. Right here in Monroe County, the need is so great that Monroe County Foster Coordinator Laura Mahan-Schmitz says the county’s Children & Family Services Department is in need of foster homes.

Children are placed in foster care for a number of reasons including neglect, abuse, a child whose parent is incarcerated or hospitalized, a child who has committed a delinquent act or a child with significant medical or mental health needs.

Currently, the county is seeing an increase in the number of children needing temporary placement whose parents are struggling with substance abuse. According to Mahan-Schmitz, there have been times the county needed to find homes for up to eight kids in one week.

“We really need to have more foster homes on hand because we just don’t ever know when we are going to need them,” Mahan-Schmitz said, adding that foster parents oftentimes only want to take a certain number of children or children of a particular age. “That’s what makes it even more important for us to have foster homes available and ready because the more options we have to pick from, the better of a match we’re able to make.”

The majority of licensed foster homes prefer to take in infants and toddlers or children under a certain age, however, Monroe County is struggling to find placement for older children and teenagers.

“That’s always been a struggle because a lot of people tend to think they can’t work with teens,” Mahan-Schmitz said. “Teens certainly come with more baggage for obvious reasons, but sometimes it really just takes that right person to connect with him or her.”

Teenagers have experienced more trauma and for a longer period of time than younger children, therefore they can be a bit harder to get through to, which in turn can be more of a struggle for case workers and foster parents.

“What a lot of people don’t understand is despite what these kids have been through, they still want to be with their parents,” Mahan-Schmitz said. “That’s their normal, it’s what they know and it’s their comfort. That can be a really hard thing for our foster parents to understand.”

Placement in foster care is usually temporary and gives families time to make changes in order to ensure the child or children can safely live in his or her home. According to Mahan-Schmitz, reunification is almost always the case worker’s goal and foster parents are well informed of that fact.

Social workers will work with biological parents to try to get their kids back in the home. When children cannot return to the care of their biological parents, they find permanence through adoption, guardianship or other means and the first person that would be the adoptive resource would be the foster parent.

“Every county in the state has seen a shift. Adoption has been happening more and more in the county over the past several years,” Mahan-Schmitz explained. “As the whole drug epidemic picked up speed and became more common, we saw these kiddos’ placements getting longer and longer and adoption is becoming more common.”

Although, case workers are happy to see children go to a loving and healthy home life permanently, it takes a toll on the system. Oftentimes, when foster families adopt, they are no longer interested in fostering more children, which then brings down the number of foster homes available.

“It is an ongoing struggle of trying to get more foster parents on board to meet the needs of kids coming into care,” Mahan-Schmitz said.

Currently, the county has 36 licensed foster homes, roughly 15 of those are licensed child specific homes, which means a relative has a court-ordered placement for a particular child or children.

The county only has roughly 20 “useable homes,” but a lot of those homes currently aren’t accepting any more placements, according to Mahan-Schmitz.

“If I had to place a child today, I would maybe have 10 or 12 homes I could potentially call for options,” she said. “We try so hard to keep kids in their school district. It is gut-wrenching for these kids to move to a new home and a new school, with new friends and new everything.”

That pool of 10 to 12 foster homes shrinks greatly when maybe eight of them are in the Tomah School District and Mahan-Schmitz needs to place a child from Sparta or Cashton.

“I don’t know what the magic number is, but I will never say there is such a thing as having too many foster homes,” she said. “I can never guarantee when they’ll get a placement, but I can promise they will get a placement.”

The county provides potential foster parents with paperwork, which includes an application, background checks, questionnaires, financial information, health assessments, a state licensing checklist as well as foster care information.

After the paperwork is complete, Mahan-Schmitz conducts multiple home visits. She looks for anything that isn’t up to code, anything that might be considered a safety concern and she sits down with parents and families to learn about them.

Once the home is licensed, foster parents have to complete state-required training. The entire licensure process averages about 60 to 90 days; Mahan-Schmitz said in her 10 years as the county’s foster care coordinator she has never had to deny licensure to a family.

Foster parents are expected to work cooperatively with the agency and the plan that is set for each individual case toward reunification.

The county provides foster homes with resources like books, webinars and trainings as well as personal support from Mahan-Schmitz, parent coaches and case workers.

“Our foster parents are superheroes. They’re motivated, helpful, empathetic, caring, understanding, loving,” she said. “They are just amazing people.”

To learn more about becoming a licensed foster parent in Monroe County contact Mahan-Schmitz by phone at (608) 269-8644 or by email at laura.mahan-schmitz@co.monroe.wi.us.