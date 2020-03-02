Monroe County relinquishes profit from any future school forest harvests

The Sparta School Forest, located on Dakota Ave just off of Highway 71, provides education and recreational opportunities for all students in the district as well as community members.

Outdoor environmental education increases students’ achievement while creating environmentally informed students. The school forest provides students the opportunity to understand the local environment and create lasting connections with it.

Teaching ecological global awareness is a major component of instruction at all grade levels within the school district and community involvement is an essential component in helping students to understand the diverse ecosystem.

The Sparta School Forest is the result of a long-standing agreement between the school district and Monroe County after the county donated the land to the district to give students the opportunity to plant, care for and harvest trees.

According to School Forest Coordinator Joe Cook, back in the late 1940s, it was determined that if any timber harvest were to happen on the 80-acre parcel, that is now the school forest, the county would receive 25 percent of the sale and the school district would maintain 75 percent. The most recent timber harvest of the parcel took place in 2011.

After hearing from Cook and County Conservationist Bob Micheel, the Sparta School Board recently approved a resolution and an amended agreement between the county and the school district.

The committee, dubbed Friends of the Sparta School Forest, had begun debating how to handle any future timber harvests. The committee, which is mainly comprised of persons who have worked in forestry their entire professional careers, serves in an advisory capacity.

“We are in league now with the county about abolishing the 25 percent paid to the county,” Cook said. “And 100 percent would remain with the school district with the understanding that any monies received through timber harvests would remain for the school forest program.”

“From the eyes of the county, our thought is why should we take $500 every 10 or 20 years away from the school district when you can turn around and invest it back into the youth,” Micheel added. “That’s our whole premise for pursuing this resolution.”

The status of the resolution is to forego the 25 percent and there is an agreement that needed to be amended that would outline what the funds would be used for.

Prior to coming to the school board, Micheel took the resolution through the county Zoning Committee and the Natural Resources & Extension Committee, which passed. Now that the school board has also approved the amended agreement and resolution, Micheel will take it to the Monroe County Board for approval.

“We’d like to see the agreement and the 25 percent go into a non-lapsing or an ear marked account solely for the school,” Micheel said. “It’s all about the kids and we’ve got to invest in the kids.”