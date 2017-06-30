Monroe County to remain in the nursing home business

With only a few voices of dissent in a crowded Monroe County Board room Wednesday, supervisors showed overwhelming support for remaining in the nursing home business and building a new facility.

"I'm ashamed we are even thinking about closing down," argued Supervisor Mary Von Ruden, who worked at Rolling Hills nursing home for 27 years before retiring. "We are obligated to take care of the residents of this county."

Supervisor Ron Sherwood told the board he received only one phone call during the dust up over the $39 million justice center, but got five calls just last week from constituents supporting the nursing home.

"It's $39 million on a place to house the worst and $18 million on the best -- not even a decision," he said, throwing his support behind a new county-run facility.

He called for a show of hands from county board members, revealing 15-1 support for the county to remain in the nursing home business.

Rolling Hills committee chairman Pete Peterson, an advocate of a county-run facility, led off the discussion, pointing out the deficiencies of the present nursing home, which would cost $22.5 million to bring up to code, but would still leave the facility operationally inefficient and costly to run.

The viable options remaining would be for the county to get out of the nursing home business and sell the bed licenses to a private entity or remain in the business and build a new facility for an estimated $16-$18 million. The problem with selling the bed licenses is they wouldn't necessarily stay in Monroe County and with them would go a $5.5 million economic impact the facility provides the county through jobs and the purchase of supplies from local vendors.

Gene Treu, a former county board supervisor who spoke at the meeting, said that isn't necessarily the case. He urged the county board to explore selling the licenses to a private entity through a request for proposals (RFP), which he said would allow the county to set conditions such as stipulating the beds remain in Monroe County and setting levels of care and types of residents that would be accepted. He also pointed to other counties that are getting out of the nursing home business, including Racine County, which is in the process of selling its facility.

"All I'm asking as a taxpayer is you put as much energy into exploring that option as you do just going out and building a new one," he said, adding that a sale of the operation would rid the county of a $1.4 million subsidy county taxpayers now pay to run the nursing home.

Rolling Hills Nursing Home Administrator Linda Anderson disputed that, saying a large number of counties are choosing to stay in the nursing home business and reinvest in their facilities, including Clark, La Crosse, Trempealeau, St. Croix and Kenosha counties.

"Part of that reflects where in the state you are," she said. "Monroe County doesn't have a lot of options. There's a need for their services that other facilities won't provide."

That has to do with the mission of county run facilities, which is to provide care to residents of their counties, she said, adding private facilities look at the bottom line, while county-run homes provide care to any county resident as long as the facility can meet their needs.

"Without Rolling Hills, those people would have to leave the county," said Anderson.

Larry Lester, a partner with the CPA and consulting firm Wipfli out of Eau Claire, which performed a market and feasibility study on Rolling Hills Nursing Home, pointed out that putting conditions on an RFP likely wouldn't make the nursing home an attractive purchase.

"You can do the RFP, but if stipulations are they're to run (the nursing home) the way it is run now, your saying (to the buyer) you have to run the facility with a deficit," he said, noting that Rolling Hills, because it is a governmental entity, gets supplemental payments to take care of higher acuity residents.

"That's $36 a day (per resident) that the private sector wouldn't get," he said.

County Administrator Jim Bialecki, a former nursing home administrator himself, assured the board that Rolling Hills isn't a threat to any other nursing homes in the area.

The Wipfli study indicated there is plenty of demand for nursing home beds in the area. It recommended the county, which currently runs an 85-bed nursing home, reduce that number to a 50-bed nursing home, allowing for additional Medicaid reimbursement. It also recommended building a 24-bed wing for fragile elderly, including independent living quarters, and a 24-bed memory care unit.

According to the study, the revenue from that mix of services could reduce the county levy that goes toward the nursing home.

Still, that didn't sit well with Supervisor Dan Olson, who cast the only no vote for the county remaining in the business. He said while he wasn't necessarily advocating for not building a new facility, he thought the discussion was one-sided.

"They're clearly advocates of the county building their own facility and how are we supposed to make an informed decision when we're only hearing one side of the story," he said, referring to Anderson, Lester and Bialecki. "To vote to build a new facility without exploring the other options, to me, is not doing our job as a supervisor."

Supervisor Nodji VanWychen made the motion to send a recommendation to the Rolling Hills committee to begin the process of building a new facility. The motion passed 15-1, with Olson dissenting.