Monroe County Republicans travel across state to convention
Mon, 05/20/2019 - 10:49am admin1
Republican Party of Monroe County sent a contingent of party loyalists to Oshkosh this past weekend for the annual state GOP convention.
Republican Party of Monroe County sent a contingent of party loyalists to Oshkosh this past weekend for the annual state GOP convention.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com