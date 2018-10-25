Monroe County sheriff candidate debate slated

The Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce, Tomah Area Chamber of Commerce, Evans Print and Media Group, and the League of Women Voters of the La Crosse Area are sponsoring the final debate between the two remaining candidates for Monroe County Sheriff.

Former Tomah Chief of Police and Republican candidate Wes Revels will debate Monroe County jailer and Democratic candidate Jeff Schwanz on Tuesday evening, Oct. 30, in the cafetorium of Meadowview Schools, 1225 N. Water St., in Sparta. The debate will begin at 7 p.m.

Revels defeated his Republican challengers in the September primary election to gain his spot on the general election ballot. Schwanz was unopposed in the primary. The general election for Monroe County sheriff will take place on Tuesday, November 6. The winner will replace retiring Sheriff Scott Perkins.

A representative of the League of Women Voters will serve as moderator for the debate. The public is invited to submit questions for the candidates. Suggested questions and topics may be emailed to info@bikesparta.com or mailed to 111 Milwaukee Street in Sparta.