Monroe County traffic stop leads to tenth OWI charge

James D. Richmond, 68, of Caledonia, MN was charged in Monroe County Circuit Court April 23 with operating a moving vehicle while intoxicated as a 10th offense.

On April 23 at 12:43 a.m., officers observed a blue Ford Ranger parked directly in front of a store in a “no parking” zone. The driver, Richmond, reportedly approached the vehicle slowly and appeared to be having difficulty entering the vehicle.

As Richmond pulled out of the parking lot, he was allegedly driving 10 miles per hour below the speed limit and stopped at a green light, according to the complaint. Officers also witnessed Richmond continuously activating his turn signal but he never executed a turn.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle along Highway 27 near Jackpot Ave. south of Sparta. Upon initial contact, officers could immediately detect a strong odor of intoxicants and Richmond allegedly told officers he missed his turn onto I-90.

The officers noted several indicators of impairment, including slurred speech, glassy eyes and Richmond’s actions and responses were delayed.

Richmond reportedly had a difficult time locating his driver’s license inside his wallet and officers could not comprehend his explanation of his whereabouts that evening as his speech was so heavily slurred.

He allegedly told officers he’d had nothing to drink that evening and refused to perform field sobriety tests; he did, however, provide a PBT of .291. During a search of the vehicle, officers reportedly found an open bottle of alcohol.

Based on the observed driving, Richmond’s unsteadiness on his feet, glassy/bloodshot eyes, heavily slurred speech, slow responses and refusal to compete sobriety tests, officers believed Richmond was too impaired to have been operating a vehicle safely and he was placed under arrest.

The court ordered a $10,000 cash bond with conditions.

If convicted, Richmond may be imprisoned not more than 15 years and fined not more than $50,000. Richmond is scheduled to make an initial appearance in front of Judge Richard Radcliffe on May 21 at 10 a.m.