Monroe County well represented at Suicide Prevention Task Force hearing

Last Tuesday, the bipartisan Task Force on Suicide Prevention, co-chaired by Representative Joan Ballweg (R-Markesan) and Representative Steve Doyle (D-Onalaska), held a public hearing in La Crosse.

The 15-member task force started its day with a tour of Gundersen Health Systems Behavioral Health Inpatient Unit in the morning and held the public hearing at the La Crosse County Administrative Building in the afternoon.

The La Crosse County Human Services Department, Gundersen Health System, the La Crosse County medical examiner, and the Medical College of Wisconsin all offered testimony at the hearing. In addition, Kayleigh Day, a community health educator from the Monroe County Health Department and a Monroe County Mental Health Coalition member, offered testimony to the committee and took questions from committee members.

“I’m glad we were able to have a task force hearing in La Crosse and that Kayleigh was able to appear before the committee," said Representative Nancy VanderMeer (R-Tomah), a member of the task force,. "I think she did an outstanding job of bringing into the discussion the things she and the coalition deal with throughout Monroe County and also sharing some of the great work that the Monroe County Mental Health Coalition takes part in.

"This is not an easy topic to talk about but it’s something that has a reach throughout too many families in our state. We should be proud that we have people like Kayleigh and other coalition members in our community that are willing to take on this important work."