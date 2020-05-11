Monroe CVSO is there to help local veterans

For the men and women who return home from war, the transition from military to civilian life can sometimes be a confusing and traumatic experience. Many veterans come home with both physical and emotional scars from war.

Obtaining readjustment assistance at both the federal and state levels and navigating their way through the sea of bureaucracy sometimes associated with available programs can be a bit of a challenge for veterans.

The position of County Veterans’ Service Officer (CVSO) has a long history. The first CVSO’s in Wisconsin were self-appointed, concerned groups of private veterans’ associations, like the American Legion, who took it upon themselves to aid and assist the veterans, dependents and survivors of their counties.

Those services continued through the Indian Wars, the Spanish-American War, a number of other conflicts and into World War I, at which time the duties of Service Officers evolved.

When 4.5 million soldiers and sailors returned from World War I, the nation saw what was then the largest generation of veterans. The readjustment problem that faced the nation led to important policy changes regarding veterans at both the federal and state levels of government.

By the 1930s, the volume of service work proved too much for the veterans' groups to handle. In response, veterans turned to the government for help and it was out of this grass-roots activism that Wisconsin's CVSO was born.

Now, the CVSOs assist veterans, their widows and/or their dependents with applications for compensation, pensions, VA application for healthcare and other benefits through an intake process that includes information and referral services.

The Monroe County Veterans’ Service Office (Monroe CVSO) exists to support the 5,100 plus veterans that reside in Monroe County. Currently, only a little more than half of the veterans in Monroe County receive services.

Veterans’ Service Officer Charles Weaver is a combat veteran who served in the United States Marine Corps from 1988 to 1994 and the United States Army from 1995 to 2010. Weaver has been with Monroe County since September of 2014.

As a veteran himself, it is very clear to anyone who spends more than a few minutes with Weaver that he has great enthusiasm for his job.

His department works extensively with the Department of Veterans Affairs and other nationally chartered, state and County Veterans Service Organizations to ensure that veterans, their dependents and or their survivors receive any benefits they may have earned.

“We have a huge veteran population here plus we have Fort McCoy, the Tomah VA and part of Camp Douglas in Monroe County,” Weaver said. “We even have a lot of active duty in Monroe County that aren’t yet considered veterans.”

Weaver and the other staff in his department work tirelessly to help Monroe County veterans work through the red tape and ensure they receive the proper support and appropriate compensation that they have earned.

“I will do everything I can to make sure I help veterans and their family members get the benefits they are eligible for and that they’ve earned,” he said. “The majority of the time I love my job and it’s the best feeling in the world when we get them what they need.”

The Veterans’ Service Office is open Monday through Friday by appointment only. Unfortunately, staff cannot currently take walk-ins due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

To schedule an appointment, please call the office at (608) 269-8726.

“There are still a lot of veterans who don’t even know our office exists. The National Association of County Veterans’ Service Officers all started because the State of Wisconsin cared about its veterans,” Weaver said. “A lot of people don’t realize that this state does a lot for its veterans. Of all the allowable benefits, there are only two benefits the State of Wisconsin does not offer for its veterans.”