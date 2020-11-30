To the moon and back

The Deke Slayton Memorial Space and Bike Museum recently hosted its first wedding and the bride and groom, Matt and Brittany Michalski, chose the space museum for a number of reasons, many of which are very meaningful to the couple.

Matt and Brittany met on a dating app in September of 2017; he was her first match. From October of 2019 until the end of June 2020, Brittany was living in Titusville, FL for her work as an ecologist for A Rocha USA and the two of them were in a long-distance relationship.

The idea was that Matt would find a job in Florida and eventually move down there, but with the job market being much different and the pandemic hitting, Brittany ended up moving back to Wisconsin to work remotely and be closer to Matt.

Even though the couple had been discussing marriage for a while, they officially got engaged in September. Together, Brittany and Matt chose an engagement ring with a moissanite, which is a silicon carbide discovered by Henri Moissan while examining rock samples from a meteor crater.

The Michalskis have only been settled in Sparta for a short time. They bought a house in October and got married shortly afterwards.

“Neither of us are from this area and we really liked the idea of starting our marriage in our new hometown,” Brittany said, adding it was one of the reasons they chose to get married at the Deke Slayton Museum.

Matt’s all-time favorite movie is It’s a Wonderful Life and his favorite scene is when George Bailey says to Mary, “You want the moon? Just say the word and I’ll throw a lasso around it and pull it down. That’s a pretty good idea. I’ll give you the moon, Mary.”

The phrase has become a sort of term of endearment shared exclusively between the two of them and the idea of being married by a moon rock, which is permanently on display at the Deke Slayton Museum, was very appealing to the couple.

“That was just another cool connection,” Brittany said.

While Brittany lived in Titusville, which is located just west of the Kennedy Space Center, she said she watched at least a dozen launches. “Because I’ve become a little nerdy about all of that stuff, being married at the space museum was just another cool space parallel.”

Brittany reached out to Alyssa Young, director of the space museum who was very accommodating to the couple’s request to have their wedding there on Thursday, October 29.

The bride bought her dress, some rings and contacted Sparta Floral the day before the wedding for a single, simple bouquet.

Both Brittany and Matt’s parents as well as Brittany’s brother were in attendance at their wedding. Their officiant was Reverend Ed Brown, a retired pastor who Brittany worked for at a nonprofit in Madison for seven years.

“The first two years of our relationship I worked for Ed and he would always joke that if I ever needed anybody he was on call and ready to officiate,” Brittany said. “I knew he’d be willing to do it.”

During the ceremony message, Reverend Brown spoke about hope and how the Michalskis’ marriage is a beacon of hope during a difficult time and that life and love still happen.

“It was really special for us,” Brittany said.

Following the wedding, the bride’s parents supplied a taco bar at the museum and the groom’s parents brought cupcakes to share. Afterwards, everyone went back to the couple’s new home where they sampled the communion wine, which was made by the mother of the bride.

The couple honeymooned in Florida on Marco Island in the Gulf of Mexico, which is south of Naples and are now settling into their new marriage and home.

“We are hoping to do a bigger gathering next summer to accommodate some of our families wishes,” Brittany said, adding that as part of the second celebration, they will exchange wedding bands they hope to have custom made from some of Brittany’s grandmother and great grandmother’s jewelry.