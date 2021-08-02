Morrie’s acquires Brenengen Auto Group

Morrie’s Auto Group announced last Thursday that it has acquired Brenengen Auto Group.

Brenengen has six dealership locations in western Wisconsin, including both Ford and Chevrolet dealerships in Sparta and a Chevrolet dealership in Tomah. It also has dealerships in West Salem and Onalaska. They all will keep the Brenengen name.

Brenengen Collision Repair in West Salem was not included in the acquisition and will remain in business under sole ownership of Brenengen.

Morrie’s, based in Minnetonka, Minn., partnered with Brenengen’s founders, Don and Cheryl Brenengen, and their existing management team in acquiring the dealerships.

“We are thrilled to add Brenengen to the Morrie’s family,” said Lance Iserman, CEO of Morrie’s. “Brenengen is a natural complement to our existing business and has similar values rooted in a no-haggle, best-price approach and a focus on customer experience, community partnership, and overall culture.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work with Don and the existing Brenengen team to continue to grow the business and realize benefits for our collective customers, employees and brand partners,” he added.

Don Brenengen echoed those sentiments stating, “We are thrilled to join Lance and the Morrie’s team. Their culture of innovation and customer service combined with deep industry knowledge will create significant growth opportunities for our employees and a superior experience for our customers. We look forward to working as part of the Morrie’s team to further build the combined company’s presence as a market leader in Wisconsin.”

With this deal, Morrie’s has acquired 10 additional locations since 2016 through five transactions and represents 23 brands in Minnesota and Wisconsin, including Aston Martin, Audi, Bentley, Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, Genesis, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Jeep, Kia, Land Rover, Lincoln, Maserati, Mazda, Mercedes, RAM, Subaru, and Volkswagen.

According to Brenengen, Morrie’s will honor previous warranties and service discounts it has extended to its customers.

Founded in Minneapolis in 1960, Morrie's Auto Group has become one of the leading dealership groups in the Upper Midwest. In 2016, Morrie’s transitioned from being a primarily family-owned business to a partnership structure that includes management and Fremont Private Holdings, which is the direct investment arm of Fremont Group, the family investment office of the Bechtel family.

Brenengen was founded in 1991 by Don and Cheryl Brenengen. The group includes 9 automotive brands, including Chevrolet, Buick, Cadillac, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, RAM, and Kia.

The Brenengens have indicated they will remain in La Crosse.

Morrie’s said with its increased presence in Western Wisconsin it anticipates enhancing its charitable giving in the La Crosse area.