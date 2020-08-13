Morrow Home’s Meals in Motion program seeks volunteers

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to drag on, the Morrow Home Community is in desperate need of volunteer drivers for the Culinary Services’ Meals in Motion program. According to the Director of Culinary Services Renee Thurston, she has had to turn down participants due to the lack of drivers.

“Our routes were getting so large and we didn’t have the drivers to be able to accommodate everyone,” she said. “We are in dire need of those volunteers so that maybe we can accommodate more people in need.”

The Meals in Motion program was first started by the former director of the department, Kathleen Snow, in June of 2006, offering the seniors of Sparta a delicious, home cooked meal delivered right to participants’ doors.

“When people were leaving our facilities, they wanted to be able to participate in the Morrow Home meals from their own homes,” Thurston explained. “Kathleen decided to approach the CEO at the time to get the program up and running to help those that had previously been at the Morrow Home Community who had rehabbed and were able to go back home.”

Now, there are a few guidelines to be able to participate in the program. Participants must be over the age of 60, they have to live within a two-mile radius of Sparta’s city limits and either have a payment source or be able to pay for themselves.

The Meals in Motion participants receive the same menu as residents of the nursing home and assisted living, which includes meat, a starch, a vegetable, a dessert, salad, fruit, milk and juice. As the Morrow Home is a private entity, it is not county-funded, therefore, there is a cost of $6.75 per meal for participants.

“That’s another reason we’re looking for volunteers; to help keep the cost at a minimum for our participants,” Thurston said.

The department chose to deliver a noon meal to participants in the program because it is the Morrow Home’s biggest meal of the day. The fresh, home-delivered meals are kept in insulated containers to keep hot foods warm and coolers to keep items from spoiling.

Meals are delivered on weekdays only, which excludes deliveries on weekends and holidays such as New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, however, additional meals can be requested by 5 p.m. the previous day, limiting it to two extra guests only.

Meals are delivered to participants each weekday, unless staff receive a cancellation notice by 5 p.m. on the previous day.

There are three routes for the Meals in Motion program and the Morrow Home needs about 15 drivers to complete the routes. Depending on how large the routes are and how many participants there are for the week, the delivery usually takes about an hour, according to Thurston.

With more people wanting to stay home due to the coronavirus, Thurston said they have more and more interest from participants and less drivers willing to deliver meals.

“We have a lot of people who are scared to leave their homes and that’s why we wanted to continue this program,” Thurston said. “We never ceased delivering meals because those people can’t leave their homes.”

The Morrow Home provides drivers with all of the necessary PPE including masks, gloves and hand sanitizer. Staff and volunteers are checked for symptoms and temperatures are monitored daily to ensure the safety of both the participants and the drivers.

Volunteer drivers receive that day’s meal as well as mileage if they so choose. “We wanted to provide an incentive for those that do deliver for us,” Thurston said, adding that drivers also provide some companionship to the participants as well. “Sometimes our drivers are the only people our participants will see every day.”

The Morrow Home does collect emergency contact numbers from its participants in the Meals in Motion program. “We’ve had drivers come back and say, “So and so didn’t look right or they weren’t acting right.’ And we call that emergency contact and tell them,” Thurston said.

“Think of your mother or father who may be at home and you can’t say for sure whether or not they’re getting a nice, hot meal every day,” she added. “It’s nice to have that reassurance and a set of eyes on your family member with somebody coming in to check on them in case you weren’t able to visit them every day, there is somebody visually seeing them.”

Volunteers in the past have helped participants fix their toilets or get the mail from their mailbox. “It goes beyond a simple meal delivery,” Thurston said. “If you want to help others, this is a way that you can do that and it only takes an hour out of your day.”

For individuals interested in volunteering or for more information on Meals in Motion, please call Thurston or Assistant Director Kelsey Semann at (608) 269-3168.