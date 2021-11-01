Morrow Home project making progress
Mon, 01/11/2021 - 11:34am admin1
The $12 million expansion and modernization project at the Morrow Home Community in Sparta is a little behind schedule but “it’s progressing nicely.”
The $12 million expansion and modernization project at the Morrow Home Community in Sparta is a little behind schedule but “it’s progressing nicely.”
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com