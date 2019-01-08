Motorcyclist injured after hitting deer on I-90

A Rochester, MN man suffered life-threatening injuries after his motorcycle hit a deer on I-90 Wednesday afternoon.

According to Sparta Fire Chief Mike Arnold, who was the first emergency responder on the scene, the accident occurred near the 26-mile marker in the westbound lane.

He said when he arrived, the motorcyclist was lying in the driving lane after having been thrown from the bike. The dead deer was nearby.

The injured man was transported to the hospital in Sparta and then airlifted by Med Link to a La Crosse hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Arnold said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet.