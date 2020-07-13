Movin’ on
Mon, 07/13/2020 - 10:07am admin1
Last year, after teaching kindergartners and first graders for 32 years, 30 of them in Sparta, Kristie Sagehorn traded her teaching certificate for a commercial driver’s license (CDL).
