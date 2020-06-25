Moving parts still uncertain for Rolling Hills
Thu, 06/25/2020 - 9:28am admin1
Rolling Hills Nursing Home administrator Linda Smith shared a familiar story to many of the Monroe County Board of Supervisors Wednesday night at their meeting.
Rolling Hills Nursing Home administrator Linda Smith shared a familiar story to many of the Monroe County Board of Supervisors Wednesday night at their meeting.
1302 River Rd.
P.O. Box 252
Sparta, WI 54656-0252
Office Number: (608) 269-3186
Fax Number: (608) 269-6876
Email: news@monroecountyherald.com