Multistack acquires Desert Aire to expand energy-efficient HVAC offerings

With the purchase of a Germantown company, Multistack is expanding its footprint in the HVAC industry.

Multistack, a Sparta-based manufacturer of chiller systems and heat pumps, recently acquired Desert Aire Corp, which makes commercial and industrial humidity and climate control systems.

According to company officials, Multistack's acquisition of Desert Aire bolsters its commitment to provide the HVAC industry with high-efficiency, low-impact solutions for a diverse set of building applications.

Multistack will operate Desert Aire as a wholly owned subsidiary. The two companies will maintain their separate Wisconsin headquarters, engineering and manufacturing facilities. Executive teams of the two companies will remain intact.

"We are thrilled to have Desert Aire join us as we design and produce the most energy efficient and advanced systems in the HVAC industry," said Charles Kenyon, CEO of Multistack. "With both companies having industry-leading reputations as well as cultures that emphasize quality and customer support, this is a natural combination."

Keith Coursin, president of Desert Aire, also said the acquisition is a positive for both companies.

"Multistack's leadership and capabilities bring additional resources that will help us with our growth plans," he said. "We feel by joining together we will each become a better company."

Multistack employs over 160 people at its facility in Sparta's Industrial park. The company manufactures innovative cooling, heating and energy recovery solutions under the brand names of Multistack®, Airstack™, MultiPRO™ and MagLev™.

Multistack is the HVAC industry's first carbon neutral manufacturer, leading its market segment in dedicated heat recovery as it offers environmentally friendly solutions.

Desert Aire employs over 80 people at its facility in Germantown. Desert Aire-brand humidity and indoor climate control systems help customers to properly condition ventilation air, meet building codes, improve air quality, control humidity and conserve energy.