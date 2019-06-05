Murder accomplice gets 15 years

Matthew J.R. Rasmussen, 25, of Sparta was sentenced to 15 years in prison, after being found guilty of armed robbery in relation to the 2016 fatal shooting of a Sparta man.

“I would like to apologize to Garcia’s family,” Rasmussen said. “None of this was supposed to take place and all I can do now is say I’m sorry.”

In the early morning of May 17, 2016, Rasmussen and Turner D. Wood, 25, who has since been sentenced to 37 years in prison, entered 508 N. Water St. where Wood shot 27-year-old Adam Garcia in front of at least two other witnesses.

Sparta Police Department discovered Garcia unconscious on the floor with a gunshot wound to the chest. Sparta Area Ambulance transported Garcia to Mayo Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Wood told investigators he had purchased methamphetamine the evening prior to the shooting and learned of a $2,000 payout to whoever confronted Garcia.

The morning of the shooting, Wood contacted Rasmussen and asked him if he wanted to make some money for methamphetamine. Wood picked up Rasmussen at his parent’s residence before driving to Kendall.

Rasmussen was unaware that Wood then purchased a firearm in exchange for meth. Rasmussen told investigators he was not aware Wood had a firearm until after they arrived in Sparta.

“By the time they arrived, Mr. Rasmussen was aware that Mr. Wood had a firearm,” District Attorney Kevin Croninger said. “They then entered the front of the residence. By everyone’s account, Mr. Rasmussen remained in the front room of the residence.”

One witness told police Wood entered a back bedroom where he ultimately shot and killed Garcia while Rasmussen remained in the front room where he was attempting to take a gaming system.

Rasmussen told investigators he heard the shot and shortly afterwards Wood reentered the front room and they fled the residence.

According to Croninger, early the next morning Rasmussen was taken into custody and gave investigators a full confession to his conduct.

“I don’t want anything I say to diminish the severity of this offense. These types of cases are some of the most difficult cases we deal with because of the outcome and major impact to the families,” Croninger said. “The amount of pain that has been caused in this situation will ripple through the decades for Mr. Garcia’s children, for his family, his mother. It is a pain they are going to deal with for the rest of their lives.”

The mother of Garcia’s child, Amber Hock, spoke addressed Rasmussen prior to sentencing, “I don’t know you and I don’t know anything about you. In two weeks, it will be three years since Adam was pronounced dead after the actions that you took and the choices that you made that day.”

“It’s been really hard to accept a lot of things. Adam’s son is four now and I wish you the best and I hope you create a bond with your children that Adam can never do,” she added. “You have the rest of your family, your mom and your kids and I hope the best for you.”

Rasmussen’s attorney, Jeremiah Meyer-O’Day, spoke on behalf of his client, “What speaks to his character is that there is a great deal of remorse from Mr. Rasmussen for the fact that somebody is dead. That’s not something he wanted nor was it something he expected.”

Meyer-O’Day asked that Rasmussen be given access to treatment during his incarceration arguing Rasmussen’s actions that morning was the direct result of the use of methamphetamine.

Prior to sentencing, Croninger explained there was a joint recommendation from the two parties, at least in the major components of the sentence, that Rasmussen be sentenced to 15 years in prison, seven years and six months initial confinement and seven years and six months extended supervision.

“I don’t want to lose track of the horrible tragedy that occurred here and the impact that this has on the family, friends of Mr. Garcia,” Judge Todd Ziegler said. “There is no good explanation for it, it’s not something that should ever have happened to anybody.”

Ziegler approved the joint recommendation from both parties to be served consecutively to any other sentences.

Rules for extended supervision will be that he comply with any conditions, no contacts per his agent. In regards to an early release treatment program, Ziegler left the decision up to the discretion of the prison as to whether or not Rasmussen will get into one of the programs.

“I’m going to make you eligible for both the challenge incarceration program and the substance abuse program, however, I’m going to determine that you not be eligible until after you’ve served six years of your confinement time,” Ziegler explained to Rasmussen, adding he has 1,081 days of credit. “That does allow you to potentially get out early but I do believe there is a minimum time that is appropriate. I also want to recognize there are some rehabilitative needs. The goal is to have you released so that you can be successful and hopefully make some amends and address some of the wrongs that you’ve done.”