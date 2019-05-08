National Night Out Aug. 6 at Winnebago Park

Monroe County's National Night Out is Tuesday Aug. 6. at Winnebago Park.

Hundreds are expected for the event that continues to grow in numbers. The event is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The event is held in communities for residents to thank emergency services personnel who protect and serve. The event is coordinated by the Tomah Memorial Hospital Community Outreach Department.

The Tomah Police Department handed out bike safety backpacks for the first 250 children with various school supplies from Wal-Mart. Hopefully they may have more on hand this year All were handed out last year.

Children three to 15 years-old can learn safety lessons for riding a bicycle during the expo. There will also on-site bicycle registration.

More than 40 not for profit organizations will exhibits, information booths, displays on things like: nutrition, school bus safety, weather storm spotting, parenting information, water safety, car seat checks, home electricity safety, seat belt use, boating safety, ATV safety, poison control, mental health, first aid during the event.

One of the more popular exhibits will be the Fort McCoy Fire Department's smoke house. The trailer fills with fake smoke. With assistance by Fort McCoy fire fighters children can enter one door and make their way to back window to learn how to exit a burning structure. They are met by a parent or guardian at the window.

The Oakdale Area Fire Association and Tomah Fire Department team up for a display. Younger children have the opportunity to test their aim with small water cans to squirt water through a wooden target. Another type of mutual aid without the intensity of an actual fire.

The Fort McCoy police department will have their Operation Family Safe tent. Parents can register children with EZ Child ID.com.

Residents can also help out community neighbors by bringing non-perishable food items to the event. Carnival games will be available for food donations that will be given to Tomah’s Neighbor for Neighbor Food Pantry. Food and refreshment sales will be available in addition to a drawing for a three night camping package at JellyStone Park in Warrens.