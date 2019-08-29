Need answers to Medicare questions?

Is it time for you to start thinking about Medicare coverage because you will soon be 65? Are you already receiving Medicare and wonder if you have the best coverage for your circumstances? The Sparta United Methodist Church will host an information session for anyone who has questions regarding Medicare. This opportunity may be just the ticket for your peace of mind.

Blia Yang, Medicare educator from Physicians Mutual Insurance, will explain the intricacies of Medicare on Wednesday, September 25 at 10 a.m. This information session is free and open to the public.

Yang teaches participants about the basics of Medicare, the A, B, C, Ds of Medicare, and the options to Medicare open enrollment and how it works. She is a teacher who likes to help folks find peace of mind with their choice of options. Plan to come and bring your questions.

Beth Nowak, from the Sparta United Methodist congregation has worked with Yang in the past and affirms, “Blia is very good at what she does. She takes all the time you need, she truly wants to be sure you get what you need and want.”

Yang will have informational resources available for participants. If anyone would like a one-on-one meeting for a more personal approach she would be open to setting that up also.