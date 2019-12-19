Nellie Pater seeks return to Tomah's mayoral seat

Nellie Pater is one of four candidates seeking Tomah's mayoral seat.

The others are Brett Larkin, Remy Gomez and incumbent Mike Murray, who unseated Pater in 2017.

"My prime motivation for seeking office is to continue to be the voice of the people," Pater said. "I want to make sure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely; I want to make sure the city is moving in positive direction in a risk-free environment. I want to be actively involved in the process of the necessary decisions that promote the city development. I want to work on taking back the citizen’s outlook on the city government and take the city into recovery mode. I would like to reinstate confidence in its representatives and ensure that city government is once again respected within the community."

Pater feels the city is drifting in its direction.

"I have concerns about the direction the city is moving, and I believe I have better criteria to move the city forward," Pater said. "One concern to me and the community is the initial planning of the new fire and ambulance building which is important for the safety of our city."

Pater supports the proposed Winnebago Park improvement project.

"That has included a tremendous amount of thought in the design and the creation of the integral planning and that should be implemented over the next few years," she said.

As mayor Pater would make sure all taxpayer voices are heard regarding the proposed ATV/UTV ordinance

"My goal is to work closely with the city administrator on the issues the city faces to set reasonable expectations and stay within financial boundaries."

Pater supports creation of a financial manager and a city human resources manager "to keep the employment issues at a minimum," she said.

Pater said she would work to keep city tax rates stay at a reasonable level.

Pater will rely on her work experience at Fort McCoy and past mayoral experience

"I have been working with the US Army in various positions for over 40 years to insure all the logistics of supplies and the demands of our troops were met while being housed and sent to various military deployments overseas and stateside. In my position I make sure that our soldiers have everything they need when they arrive at any new deployment. This is valuable experience along with the years I spent as a city council member and mayor."

Pater sees room for communication between the council and citizens

"I want to improve the relationship between city departments, the mayor, administrator and city attorney," Pater said. I want to improve the use of communication between constituents and council members to ensure that emails are being answered, phone calls are being returned and not ignored."

Pater will encourage public engagement as mayor.

"I'm open for feedback on what improvements the mayor can make to provide the council with a better understanding of the mayor’s role," Pater said. "Open and honest feedback is a crucial component to an efficient, productive form of government. Communication is so important, and we need to set goals within each district to ensure that people’s ideas and voices are heard."

Pater's intent is to give back for what Tomah has given her family.

"I take pride in the community I live in. I raised my children here, worked here and plan to live out my life in Tomah. I feel very blessed to call Tomah home," Pater said.